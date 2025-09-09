Suryakumar Yadav emphasises aggression as key to success ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Dubai [UAE], September 9 : Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on September 14, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav emphasised that aggression is essential in cricket and believes that without aggression, it's challenging to succeed in the sport.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday in Dubai, whereas Pakistan will clash with Oman at the same venue on Friday.

"Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport, and I am sure I am very excited to take the field," Suryakumar Yadav told the media.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha responded to Suryakumar Yadav's comments, emphasising that every player is distinct with their own approach to the game. Agha expressed his support for his team, encouraging them to express themselves freely on the field.

"You don't need to say anything to any player because everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha told the media.

In their previous clash in the T20 Asia Cup back in 2022, Pakistan got the better of India, defeating them by 5 wickets. Mohammad Nawaz was named player of the match in the fixture for his 42 runs off 20 balls with the bat and a wicket with the ball.

India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify.

If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26.

Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor