Suryakumar Yadav Equals Virat Kohli's Record for Most T20I Player of the Match Awards

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav equalled Virat Kohli's record for the most Player of the Match awards in T20 Internationals with a match-winning knock of 53 runs in 28 balls against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Yadav's knock, which included five fours and three sixes, helped India post a total of 181 runs on a sluggish surface at Kensington Oval. This performance earned him the Player of the Match award for the 15th time in his career, equaling the record held by Virat Kohli. Yadav has achieved this feat in just 64 matches, making him the second player after Kohli to reach this milestone.

Most POTM Awards in T20Is:

Player Matches Played POTM Innings Suryakumar Yadav 64 15 Virat Kohli 121 15 VIrandeep Singh 78 14 Sikander Raza 86 14 Mohammad Nabi 126 14

The 33-year-old has been the top-ranked batter in the ICC's T20I rankings for almost two years. Since his debut in 2021, he has taken international cricket by storm and continues to be a key player for India. Yadav has played 64 T20Is and scored 2,253 runs with an average of 45.06 and a strike rate of 168.51. He has four centuries to his name in T20Is, placing him second on the list for most tons in the format.

