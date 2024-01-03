Suryakumar Yadav in race for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

Dubai [UAE], January 3 : Number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023.

Suryakumar appeared in 17 T20I innings where he scored 733 runs at an average of 48.86 and had a strike rate of 155.95.

"A known danger man from India, a versatile New Zealand all-rounder, and two key performers from Africa headline a strong field for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year," ICC stated while revealing the nominees.

Apart from the Indian batter, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani, and Kiwi batter Mark Chapman are in the race to win the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Suryakumar Yadav dominated the shortest format in 2023. Even though Yadav started the year with just 7 runs against Sri Lanka, he scored 51 (36) and 112* (51) in the next two matches of 2023.

The right-handed batter continued scoring 20s to 40s, before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies at their home ground. He ended the series against the Caribbeans with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida.

Suryakumar also made half-centuries against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), before posting an even 100 against the Proteas off just 56 balls in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza played 11 innings for Zimbabwe, scoring 515 runs at a 51.50 average, and had a strike rate of 150.14. He also picked 17 wickets at 14.88, an economy of 6.57.

The all-rounder was consistent with the bat throughout the year in the T20I format and made at least 20 runs in nine of his 11 innings across the year. Raza started with two half-centuries in his first three T20 innings of his year, making 82* (35) and 52 (36) against Namibia away from home. During the series, Raza also led Zimbabwe's bowling attack claiming 4/24 (4) in the final match of the series.

Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani picked up 55 wickets at an average of 8.98, and an economy of 4.77.

With his left-arm orthodox bowling style, Ramjani took 55 wickets in his 30 games, the most among men's players in the format across the year.

Ramjani also prevailed as a batter for his side, his knock of 40 from 26 against Zimbabwe at the Qualifier played a pivotal role for Uganda, which helped them to book their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Kiwi batter Mark Chapman played in 17 innings in which he scored 556 runs at 50.54 average, and had a strike rate of 145.54.

Chapman was magnificent with the bat in 2023, striking at 145.54, at an admirable average of 50.54 at number 4 and 5 in the batting order.

At the beginning of the year, Chapman kicked into gear on New Zealand's tour of Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored 290 runs in five matches and was named the 'Player of the Series' in the shared 2-2 series, making an unbeaten hundred to win the final match.

