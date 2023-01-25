Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Suryakumar Yadav has etched his name in the history books and become the first-ever Indian cricketer to be bestowed with the ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year award. Suryakumar pipped the likes of Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Mohammad Rizwan to bag the top honour. The right-handed batsman piled up 1164 runs in 31 matches last year. He batted with a strike-rate of 187.43.

Sikandar Raza, a top contender to win the award, scored 735 runs and scalped 25 wickets last year. Sam Curran, another strong contender to win the award, only scored 67 runs but scalped 25 wickets in 19 matches. Rizwan, the last nominee on the list, finished 2022 with 996 runs. Suryakumar's success with the bat saw him become a part of the leadership group and he was named Team India's vice-captain for the home series against Sri Lanka. He has retained his position and can very well make his captaincy debut if Hardik is rested for any of the fixtures. His form in international cricket also saw him earn a recall to the Test team