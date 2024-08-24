Suryakumar Yadav Receives Unofficial Offer from KKR for IPL 2025 Captaincy: Report

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, the newly appointed captain of India’s T20I team, is reportedly set to make a significant shift ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. According to Sportskeeda, the current Team India T20I captain has received an unofficial offer to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming 2025 season.

While there has been no official confirmation from Yadav, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Mumbai Indians or the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the rumors have sparked significant interest among cricket fans.

Read Also | “Interview Scarred Me Massively”: KL Rahul Opens Up About 2019 Koffee With Karan Controversy, Reflects on Its Impact

Yadav has previous experience playing for the Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017, during which he won an IPL title with the team. He was then picked up by the Mumbai Indians in 2018 and has since become one of their most valuable player. In his IPL career spanning 150 matches, Yadav has amassed 3,594 runs at an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 145.33. His record includes two centuries, 24 fifties, 385 fours, and 130 sixes.

Currently, Yadav is on a break following India's T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka, where he made a strong debut as captain. After a vacation in New York and London, Yadav will return to cricket in the Buchi Babu tournament, starting August 27, representing Mumbai. He is also set to participate in the Duleep Trophy with Team C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and will resume international play in the T20I series against Bangladesh beginning October 6.

Read Also | Shan Masood Engages in Heated Exchange with Head Coach Jason Gillespie in Dressing Room During PAK vs BAN Test (Watch Video)