Suryakumar Yadav shares a cryptic post after Mumbai appoint Hardik Pandya the new captain

Five time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians sparked a major controversy after appointing Hardik Pandya's as MI's new captain. There was a significant uproar when Hardik Pandya was brought back in a historic trade in IPL history. This was intensified by his appointment as captain, replacing the successful Rohit Sharma. Previously, their veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah appeared surprised and posted a cryptic quote on Instagram. Now, Suryakumar Yadav, a key member of the franchise, has joined the bandwagon, sharing a cryptic Instagram story featuring a broken heart emoticon.

The absence of a caption has fueled speculation about a possible unrest within the Mumbai camp against Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain. Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise alongside Chennai Super Kings who both have won five titles each.Rohit, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, had been captaining the franchise since 2013 when they lifted first of their five IPL trophies.The other titles under Rohit's captaincy came in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Mumbai Indians had made it to the play-offs in IPL 2023.