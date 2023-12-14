Suryakumar Yadav smashes record-equalling 4th T20I ton, rewrites history books

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 14 : Star India batter and stand-in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday smashed his 4th T20I century equalling compatriot Rohit Sharma and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's record of most centuries in the format.

Suryakumar accomplished this milestone during India's third and final T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg.

The Indian skipper continued his incredible T20I run, scoring 100 in 56 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes and his runs came at a strike rate of 178.57.

Rohit and Maxwell also have four T20I tons, though Suryakumar has achieved these four centuries in just 57 innings, becoming the fastest player to do so.

Suryakumar also has the most number of men's T20I centuries from the number three position or below. Maxwell has three centuries of batting from number three or below.

The T20I superstar from India has overtaken former English skipper Eoin Morgan to have the most fifty-plus scores while batting number four or below in T20Is, slamming 15 such knocks in just 39 innings. Morgan had 14 fifty-plus scores in 105 innings while batting from number four or below.

Suryakumar has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the Indian player with the second-most T20I sixes, with a total of 123 in just 57 innings. Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter for India in T20Is with 182 maximums in 140 innings. Virat had 117 sixes in 107 innings.

In just 60 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55. He has scored four centuries and 17 fifties in 57 innings, with the best score of 117.

This year in T20Is, Suryakumar has played 18 T20Is, scoring 733 runs at an average of 48.86, scoring at a strike rate of over 155. He has scored two centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 112*.

Coming to the match, India was put to field first by SA, a century from Suryakumar and a fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes) helped India reach 201/7 in 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj was the leading bowler for South Africa with 2/26 in his four overs.

