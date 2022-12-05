Suryakumar Yadav to play for Mumbai in second Ranji Trophy game

India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he is available to play Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy game scheduled for December 20 against Hyderabad in Mumbai.Yadav returned home some time ago after being away for the past 75 days on India duty. Indian national selectors didn’t pick him for Bangladesh tour to give him “rest”. Suryakumar Yadav’s response is to let Mumbai selectors know that he is available to play Ranji Trophy.

Post the World Cup in Australia, Yadav went with the Indian team to play three T20I and three ODIs to New Zealand. He scored an unbeaten sensational 111 in just 51 balls in the first T20I against New Zealand. And his presence is expected to be a big boost for the Mumbai team. Yadav has 5326 runs from 77 matches at an average of 44.01 and top score of 200 in first class cricket since debuting against Gujarat in 2010. With a sensible strike rate of 62.68, he has 14 centuries and 26 50s to his name, with 756 boundaries and 52 sixes.Meanwhile, the senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association headed by Salil Ankola announced its 17-members squad for the first Ranji Trophy game. Apart from Rahane, Mumbai boasts a star-studded batting line up with Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle order. Jaiswal and Khan are currently in Bangladesh for the India A tour and will be returning home next week.

