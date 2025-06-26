Suryakumar Yadav undergoes successful surgery in Germany, set to return for Bangladesh T20Is

Munich [Germany], June 26 : India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone hernia surgery in Munich, Germany and is currently recovering, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Suryakumar posted on his official Instagram handle, "Life Update : Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can't wait to be back."

The 34-year-old was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he played a key role in guiding the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the playoffs. He enjoyed a record-breaking season, registering 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more, a new world record. Suryakumar finished the tournament with 717 runs, the highest ever by a Mumbai Indians batter in a single season and the most by any non-opener in IPL history.

India are currently touring England for a five-match Test series, which runs until August 4. Following that, the team will shift focus to a white-ball series in Bangladesh, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. Suryakumar, who hasn't featured in ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup final, used this break from international duty to undergo surgery and focus on recovery. He is expected to return in time to lead the T20I side in the Bangladesh series, starting August 26 in Chattogram.

Suryakumar was handed the reins of India's T20I team after their triumphant World Cup campaign in June 2024. With senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from the format post-victory, the stage was set for the IPL generation to take charge. Under Surya's leadership, India's T20 batting has scaled new heights, emphasising attacking intent and batting depth. The team has consistently posted mammoth totals, including a staggering 297 against Bangladesh in October 2024, the second-highest total in T20 history.

