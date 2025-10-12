Suryakumar Yadav Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple With Wife in Ujjain (Watch)

Indian T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple with his wife Devisha Shetty on Sunday evening, October 12. The couple attended in the evening aarti, offered prayers at the Silver Gate and sought blessings from Lord Mahakal.

The Yadav couple arrived at the temple around 6:30 pm After participating in the aarti, they prayed at the Silver Gate and received blessings. Suryakumar Yadav did not interact with the media during his visit.

Several cricketers are known devotees of Baba Mahakal. Earlier, on October 5, during the Asia Cup 2025, Shikhar Dhawan visited the temple and prayed for India’s victory. Other players, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Sushil Sharma, have also sought blessings at the shrine.

In recent years, visits by film personalities to Baba Mahakal’s temple have increased. Celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini and Jaya Prada have all visited to seek blessings.