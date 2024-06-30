Suryakumar's catch was outstanding, it was a game-changing moment: India fielding coach T Dilip

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : India fielding coach T Dilip showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav for taking South Africa batter David Miller's catch and said that it was the 'game-changing' moment in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

Speaking to the reporters after the match, Dilip said that Kuldeep Yadav took an important catch as well in the 13th over while dismissing Quinton De Kock.

"Kuldeep Yadav took an important catch of Quinton De Kock, but Surakumar Yadav's catch was outstanding, it was a game-changing moment," T Dilip said.

He hailed Team India and said that they adapted well to different surfaces and didn't let that intensity go.

"Irrespective of the condition... one great part about this team is that they adapted really well. For the different surfaces and there's a wind always coming in West Indies so they adapted really well and never let our intensity go...," he added.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav's catch, the Indian fielding coach said that he would have taken fifty such catches in the practice sessions. He also praised Suryakumar for his awareness while taking the catch.

"If you ask about Surya's catch, he would have taken fifty such catches in the practice sessions. But in a match when that moment comes, it's his decision and the awareness of rope that's very important and knowing and the confidence that he throws it up and come inside, it's a decision making at the point of time," he added.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

