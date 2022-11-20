Surya's innings was out of this world: Kane Williamson on Suryakumar's 111-run knock

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said Surykumar Yadav's knock of unbeaten 111-run against them is one of the best he's ever seen and it was out of this world.

Suryakumar Yadav carried his rich vein of form forward as he slammed the second century of his T20I career during the second T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

He smashed a four and a six after that but couldn't get a strike in the final over as India posted a total of 191/6 in 20 overs. Yadav went back in the pavilion unbeaten on 111 from 51 deliveries. His stunning knock was decorated with 11 fours and seven huge sixes.

Williamson stated it wasn't his team's best effort and insisted that Suryakumar's knock was out of this world.

"It was not our best effort. Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren't upto mark," Kane Williamson said in a post-match presentation.

The New Zealand captain said that the star Indian batter's innings was the difference between the two sides, adding that Team India were outstanding.

"We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either. It was frustrating. Again, I'll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (in the chase) and India did well to get some swing. Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world," he added.

India scored 72 runs in the final 5 overs, and Suryakumar was the architect of the team's impressive showing. He batted with the utmost class and originality against Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Southee.

India's second-innings Deepak Hooda delivered a standout performance and took four wickets to dismantle New Zealand's middle order.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor