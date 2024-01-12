Suspended SLC optimistic about reinstatement after ICC CEO meets SL sports minister, president

New Delhi, Jan 12 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is holding onto hopes that its suspension might be lifted in March after ICC CEO Geoff Allardice met the country's President Ranil Wickremesinghe as well as sports minister Harin Fernando.

The suspension, imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in November, stemmed from concerns about political interference in the country's cricket operations.

As a result of the suspension, the U-19 World Cup, originally slated to take place in Sri Lanka, had to be relocated to South Africa due to the suspension.

After meeting with Allardice, sports minister Fernando posted on X that "he had the great pleasure of meeting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, and had constructive discussion and of a way forward for SLC."

Following these discussions, Fernando expressed optimism about a potential resolution for SLC.

Allardice is set to present his findings to the ICC board during their meeting in March, where the fate of Sri Lanka's suspension will be an agenda among other matters.

This visit marks the second time an ICC representative has assessed the level of political influence in Sri Lanka's cricket management. In June 2023, Imran Khwaja, the ICC Deputy Chair, undertook a similar mission to navigate the complexities of the cricketing landscape in the country.

On November 6, the previous sports minister, Roshan Ranasinghe, ought to sack the Sri Lanka Cricket board (SLC) and install an interim committee led by Arjun Ranatunga. Legal disputes ensued, and the country's court of appeals intervened, putting a stay on the decision.

And Ranasinghe was sacked as sports minister as well as minister of youth affairs and minister of irrigation - the other portfolios he held.

