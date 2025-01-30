Sussex acquire Australian quick Gurinder Sandhu for two months

Sussex [UK], January 30 : County Championship side Sussex announced the signing of the experienced Australian Gurinder Sandhu for the 2025 season.

The right-arm Australian quick has joined Sussex for two months. He will be available for Sussex's first four games in the County Championship and the T20 Vitality Blast if required.

"Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce the additional overseas signing of Gurinder Sandhu for June and July 2025. Sandhu will be available for four games in the County Championship this summer and will also be available for the T20 Vitality Blast if required," Sussex said in a statement.

Sandhu's signing will provide additional cover to Sussex due to a change in the availability of Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat in 2025. Unadkat will be available for the final three red-ball games in September.

With the latest edition, Sussex completed the overseas signings for the 2025 campaign, with Seales, Unadkat, Hughes and McAndrew returning to Hove this season.

Sandhu, who stands at 6'3 has represented Australia in two ODIs. He burst onto the Australian domestic scene in the 2012-13 season after earning a New South Wales rookie contract for the first time.

The right-arm quick is the winner of the prestigious Steve Waugh Medal. Sandhu is renowned for his ability to generate bounce and swing. He has featured in 55 first-class matches, taking 151 wickets at an average of 30.52 while maintaining his economy at 2.84.

Sandhu also had a brief stint in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In his three appearances, Sandhu returned with a sole scalp.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Sussex Cricket Club and can't wait to step out onto the field at Hove. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team in both the red and white ball formats and experiencing the rich cricketing traditions Sussex is known for," Gurinder said as quoted from a statement by Sussex.

Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head coach, said, "We are delighted that Gurinder has decided to join us for the four County Championship matches in June and July, he will add real skill and experience to our bowling attack for those games."

"He is a vastly experienced performer and is very skilful with the ball. The fact that all four games are being played with a Kookaburra ball means he will be very comfortable with that type of ball," he added.

