"Sweat, impact" play part in robbing Adam Zampa from completing stunning catch against England

Barbados [West Indies], June 9 : After producing yet another match-winning performance with the ball for Australia, spinner Adam Zampa opened up about missing the possibility of arguably taking the best catch of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

During Australia's clash against England at Kensington Oval, Zampa had the opportunity to complete a stunner. But the ball didn't stick in his hand and robbed him of the chance of taking one of the best catches in the tournament's history.

In the 19th over, Australia were en route to a comfortable win. Pat Cummins had the opportunity to complete a three-wicket haul, and Zampa almost handed it to him.

Harry Brook took a full swing, Zampa made a full-length dive and managed to get hold of the ball with one hand. But his landing made him lose control which led to the ball popping out of his hand.

"No, I don't know what happened there. Felt like I plucked it out of nowhere, and it stuck. It did for a second, and then, I don't know, I think the sweat and the impact on the ground. Yeah, I felt that would have been a good one. Would have enjoyed that one," Zampa said while reflecting on the moment.

After putting up their best total in the history of the tournament, England retaliated with skipper Jos Buttler and opener Phil Salt leading the charge.

Before changing the complexion of the game with his spell, Zampa admitted that Australia were under the pump when the duo went all guns blazing.

"I don't know, I try and play my role, I try and really want to put myself in the position to change the game. We were under the pump early with the ball, they were going at 10s," Zampa said.

The duo piled up the pressure on Australia by putting on a 73-run stand in the seventh over. Zampa was handed the ball in a situation he loves to be in. The crafty spinner didn't disappoint and removed the opening duo in his first two overs.

"I looked at the scoreboard and went, alright, it's time to stand up. So, I absolutely love those situations. We play a lot of cricket where you don't feel like that. World Cups is exactly what you play for and to be in those positions - it gets me going," Zampa added.

Zampa ended with figures of 2/28 in four overs. His spell turned the tides in favour of Australia as they went on to restrict England to 165/6 and seal a 36-run win.

