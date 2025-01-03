Sydney Test: Australia get confident start in 1st session after picking three early wickets against India (Day 01, Lunch)

Sydney [Australia], January 3 : Australian bowlers helped the hosts get a confident start in the first session on Day 1 after picking three early wickets against India in the fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney on Friday.

At Lunch, India stood at 57/3, with Virat Kohli (12*) unbeaten on the crease. Just at the stroke of Lunch at the Sydney Test, Shubman Gill, who looked solid on Day 1, was dismissed for 20 runs.

The Test match started with shock to many cricket fans when India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out in the blazer and confirmed that top-order batter Rohit Sharma opted to rest for the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

After India won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in Sydney, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened for the tourists.

However, the Indian openers failed to cement a solid partnership as they fell victim to the Aussie pace attack.

In the fifth over, star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc drew the first blood as he removed KL Rahul from the crease for just four runs.

Within the next few overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal succumbed to Scott Boland's pace. The Aussie pacer removed the Indian youngster for 10 runs in the eighth over.

Virat Kohli replaced Jaiswal on the crease and got a shaky start in the first inning.

With the outcome of the first session on Day 01, it's evident that Australia got an early edge in the game after picking early three wickets.

Kohli faced Australia pacer Scott Boland in his first ball and got saved from another embarrassment. The Aussie pacer delivered a length ball which took an edge from Kohli's bat and went down to Smith. The Aussie batter who was standing on the slips scooped it up but the ball just touched the turf before it was taken by Smith's compatriot at gully.

The on-field umpire immediately went upstairs, to the third umpire, Joel Wilson who had a good look from all the camera angles and gave his decision in favour of India.

However, after that, Kohli looked solid on the crease and didn't take any further risk by playing the outside off balls.

Seconds before the first session ended, Nathan Lyon picked up a crucial wicket as he dismissed Shubman Gill for 20 runs.

Most likely, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will replace Gill on the crease after the end of Lunch and will look to build on a crucial partnership with Kohli.

Brief score: India 57/3 (Virat Kohli 12*, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 1/5) vs Australia.

