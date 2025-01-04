Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah leaves field; Kohli steps up as stand-in captain

Sydney [Australia], January 4 : During the second session of the Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India, right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah was seen going out of the field with the support staff on Saturday, as per reports.

Cricket.com.au took to social media and shared a video where the the Indian spearhead was seen leaving the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Jasprit Bumrah has left the SCG: https://t.co/0nmjl6Qp2a pic.twitter.com/oQaygWRMyc— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2025

Speculation is that Bumrah may have gone for scans. An unjury to Bumrah would be a body blow for India especially with a critical second innings coming up at the SCG. In the absence of Bumrah, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli is the stand-in skipper of the side.

Earlier in the first session, Bumrah surpassed legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi to snap most wickets in an overseas Test series for India.

The Indian spearhead dismissed right-hand batter Marnus Lauschagne in the in the fourth over for just two runs. With this wicket, he completed the 32nd wicket of the ongoing series.

Bishan Singh Bedi ended India's 1977/78 tour of Australia with 31 scalps at an average of 23.87. The other bowlers to achieve the same landmark for India are are BS Chandrasekhar, EAS Prassana (25 wickets in ), and Kapil Dev (25 wickets 1991/92 series).

After forcing Usman Khawaja to give away a thick outside edge to KL Rahul on the final ball of the opening day, Bumrah's wicket tally in the ongoing series jumped to 31 scalps.

Prior to Day 3 of this Test, Bumrah had outbowled everyone, taking 31 wickets at an average of 12.64, with best figures of 6/76. He has taken three fifers. He had bowled 143.2 overs in the series, the most by an Indian bowler, with Siraj being the second one with 130.1 overs, 16 wickets and an average of 31.56.

Across the series, only Australian stars Cummins (152 overs and 22 scalps) and Starc (149.2 overs and 18 wickets) have bowled more. Also with the bat, he had scored 42 runs at an average of 8.40, facing 87 balls and having the best score of 22. It is more runs than skipper Rohit Sharma, who has made 31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20, having faced 110 balls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor