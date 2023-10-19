Syed Kirmani weighs in on Pakistan's formal ICC complaint about 'inappropriate conduct' after Ahmedabad defeat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 : Former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani on Wednesday expressed his opinion about the recent controversy surrounding alleged crowd behaviour during India's victory over Pakistan in the World Cup in Ahmedabad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, alleging delays in visas for Pakistani journalists, the absence of a visa policy for fans, and "inappropriate conduct" targeted at its team during the World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad last Saturday.

Kirmani, who played an influential role in India's triumph in the 1983 World Cup, spoke about how such treatment can be stopped and said, "It was in the newspaper, but what can the ICC do? How can you control 100 thousand? Not everyone is booing; there is a portion of spectators who ignite troublesome sparks."

"You got to have cops in the stands and announce the announcement to the stadium to spectators. No booing to any team respect these players for the brilliant efforts that they are putting on the field anybody doing that will be put behind bars. Announcement is very very important," Kirmani said while speaking to ANI.

“In England Australia South Africa there is a lot of security in the stands. They go along observing who is shouting what in the stands. There should be a strong message, announcement let's respect all teams that are playing and we are known to be good hosts to all countries who visit us so let's maintain that dignity. This announcement will have a great impact on the public here,” he added.

This World Cup has seen a few upsets already as Afghanistan stunned England to clinch victory while Netherlands rook South Africa by surprise to claim their first victory in the ongoing World Cup. Kirmani expects one or two more upsets to unfold as the World Cup proceeds.

"There have been two good surprises Afghanistan against England and then Netherlands who did it against against South Africa. There might be one or two surprises again so I think it is a wonderful thing to be happening in our country," Kirmani added.

Finally, while talking about the Indian team, especially about the three players who marked their return on a remarkable note after missing the on-field action for almost half a year.

"This was a tremendous comeback, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah this is a brilliant effort by these three injured players who were away from the game for nearly six months and to come back and perform and show what they were earlier before the injury was a great comeback," Kirmani signed off saying.

