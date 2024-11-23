Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed shine in thrilling encounters

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Sanju Samson continued his stellar form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), leading Kerala to victory over Services on Saturday. Chasing a target of 150, Samson, riding high on the confidence of three T20I centuries in his last five matches, played a crucial knock of 75 off 45 balls. Although Kerala faced some challenges during the chase, Samson's composed innings ensured they crossed the finish line.

In another match, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a sensational performance for Haryana against Manipur. The leg-spinner's devastating spell of 4/9 played a pivotal role in Haryana's comprehensive win.

Abdul Samad showcased his explosive batting prowess for Jammu & Kashmir in their clash against Jharkhand. Walking in at a critical juncture, Samad's unbeaten 74 off just 29 balls propelled his team to a formidable total of 224/4, securing a convincing victory.

Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed demonstrated his all-round capabilities in a thrilling encounter against Punjab. Coming to the crease with his team struggling at 10/4 in pursuit of a 180-run target, Ahmed played an extraordinary unbeaten knock of 100 off 49 deliveries, guiding Bengal to a memorable win. Earlier in the match, he also contributed with the ball, taking a wicket. In contrast, veteran Mohammed Shami managed only one wicket for 46 runs.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh (UP) fell short against Delhi, losing by 47 runs. Despite a valiant effort from Rinku Singh, who scored 70 off 38 deliveries, UP could not overcome the deficit, and his innings ultimately went in vain.

Hardik Pandya was in outstanding form on Saturday, leading Baroda to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Pandya's blistering unbeaten knock of 74 runs off just 35 balls, studded with six fours and five sixes, came at a remarkable strike rate of 211.43.

Chasing a target of 185 runs, Baroda successfully reached 188/5 in 19.3 overs, with Pandya being the top scorer for the side. His explosive innings was well-supported by Shivalik Sharma, who contributed a crucial 64 runs off 43 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Gujarat's Ravi Bishnoi managed to take two wickets, but it wasn't enough to stop Baroda's charge.

India batter Tilak Varma broke records following his explosive century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Meghalaya for Hyderabad, becoming the first-ever cricketer in men's or women's cricket to hit three successive T20 centuries.

He also registered the highest individual score in the history of the tournament, which was started in 2007.

During the match, Tilak scored 151 in just 67 balls, with 14 fours and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 225.37.

He also became the first Indian male player to have a 150-plus score in T20 cricket. In women's cricket, Kiran Navgire, playing for Maharashtra, scored 162 against Arunachal Pradesh while playing for Nagaland in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in 2022, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Tilak batted at number three, smashing pacer Dippu Sangma for 50 in 18 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Tilak's innings helped Hyderabad to post a massive score of 248/4, in reply, Meghalaya was bundled out for 69 runs.

