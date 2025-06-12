T20 Mumbai League 2025 pays tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 : In light of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, players from SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, along with MCA officials, observed a minute of silence for the victims, according to a release from T20 Mumbai League.

A condolence message was displayed on the big screen before the start of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, and all players wore black armbands.

"Our prayers are with the victims of today's crash. Remembering them in silence and solidarity."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed into the doctors' hostel near the Ahmedabad airport perimeter, soon after takeoff.

Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airlines said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

