T20 Mumbai League 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to play for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 2 : The excitement is building as the T20 Mumbai League gears up for its much-awaited third season. In a major development that sets the tone for the tournament, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially announced the icon players for all eight franchises in Mumbai on Friday.

Leading the star-studded line-up are Team India mainstays Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, who will represent Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and SoBo Mumbai Falcons, respectively.

The announcement marks a key milestone ahead of the Season 3 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 7. Each franchise has signed one icon player for a fixed price of Rs20 lakh, forming the foundation upon which their squads will be built.

List of the teams and their icon players as follows:

Prithvi Shaw - North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Private Limited)

Shivam Dube - ARCS Andheri (Arcs Sports & Entertainment Private Limited)

Suryakumar Yadav - Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Private Limited)

Ajinkya Rahane - Bandra Blasters (PK Sports Ventures Private Limited)

Shardul Thakur - Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.)

Sarfaraz Khan - Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP)

Shreyas Iyer - SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.)

Tushar Deshpande - Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment)

"Today's event marks a significant milestone in shaping the core identity and vision of each franchise. With established stars finalised as icon players, teams are now well-positioned to build strong and competitive squads at the upcoming mega auction, which will showcase the finest cricketing talent from the city. The T20 Mumbai League continues to serve as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing emerging players. We remain committed to strengthening grassroots cricket while delivering a world-class experience for both players and fans," said Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA.

Known for their accomplishments on both international and domestic stages, these icon players bring exceptional skills and star power that will elevate the profile and competitiveness of their respective teams.

With the icon players now finalised, the focus shifts to the highly anticipated mega auction which is set to take place in Mumbai on May 7. Featuring a pool of talented players, franchises will look to build well-balanced squads and refine their strategies ahead of the much-awaited third season of one of India's leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments. The auction promises to ignite fresh rivalries and set the stage for a fiercely competitive tournament.

Making a grand return after a six-year break, the T20 Mumbai League 2025 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

