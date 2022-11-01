T20 WC 20: Sri Lanka bowlers shine as Afghanistan display medicore batting

Afghanistan got off to a steady start as they negotiated the swing early against the Sri Lankan pace bowlers. They scored 42 runs in the Powerplay without losing a wicket but lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz right after as he was bowled by Lahiru Kumara. Sri Lanka got a bit of control thereafter with their spinners but Usman Ghani kept getting the occasional boundaries before he was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran both got off to decent starts like the openers but they could not get going as well and were dismissed by Lahiru Kumara and Dhananjaya de Silva respectively. The rest of the batters could not really get going with Wanindu Hasaranga taking wickets towards the end and ending with three wickets for 13 runs.