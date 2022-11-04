T20 WC 2022: Afghanistan opt to bowl, Aaron Finch ruled out

Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the contest with a hamstring injury. Matthew Wade will step in as captain.

The defending champions Australia need to win big to keep themselves alive in the T20 World Cup. The hosts need to make huge net run rate gains against Afghanistan to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals. But, even if Australia achieve both the things, it may not be enough. England could progress to the last-four instead if they beat Sri Lanka tomorrow.