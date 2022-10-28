T20 WC 2022: England, Australia match abandoned due to rain

The Group 1 clash of the Super 12 stage in the Men's T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Ireland on Friday has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).Both teams will now receive a point each. Friday's match takes the tally of games being abandoned due to rain this week to four.

Both teams have had a stop and start campaign thus far with England winning against Afghanistan in their opening encounter and narrowly losing to Ireland in a rain affected match while the reigning World champions after eating defeat against New Zealand in the opening encounter, bounced back against Sri Lanka.