T20 WC 2022: India qualify for semi final, after South Africa get knocked out

India have qualified for the semi final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after the Dutch defeated South Africa by 13 runs. The 2007 champions have reached the playoffs for the first time after 15 years. The winner of Bangladesh Pakistan game will now be the fourth semi finalist.

Netherlands had set a target of 159 runs vs South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Colin Ackermann was in blistering form and smacked an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 26 balls, helping his side post 158 for four in 20 overs. Ackermann's unbeaten knock also included three fours and two sixes. Opener Stephan Myburgh also played a crucial knock of 37 runs off 30 balls, including seven fours. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj bagged two wickets for South Africa.