T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma gets injured in the nets ahead of semi final clash against England

The Indian team on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 suffered a massive scare as captain Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of the semi final clash against England. Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S. Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.

Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second. He left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box. hasn't been in the greatest of nicks in the World Cup, having scored just 89 runs from five matches, which includes a half-century against the Netherlands.