T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma's fan fined 6.5 lakh for security breach

A young Rohit Sharma fan had to pay heavy price for meeting his idol. During India’s final Super 12 tie against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, a young boy breached the security cover and entered the play area to meet Rohit. The fan was seemingly in tears as he reached in front of the Indian skipper.

The moment was intervened by security personnel who escorted the young boy out of the ground. It has been learned that the fan was slapped with a fine of a whopping INR 6.5 lakhs for breaking the discipline of the MCG. The incident happened during Zimbabwe’s chase of 187 and the video of the incident has been going viral on social media. Rohit rushed towards the security personnel who took the invader down. The Indian skipper could be seen signalling thumbs up to the young boy. India along with the likes of Pakistan have registered their spots in the semi-finals of the tournament from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to lock horns with England on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide for the last four match.