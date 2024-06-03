T20 WC 2024: Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka boosted by Mathews' experience, aim to start campaign on high

New Delhi [India], June 3 : The young and exciting Sri Lankan side will be aiming to start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in New York on Monday.

Sri Lanka is a part of Group D along with South Africa, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal. In the previous T20 WC in Australia back in 2022, Sri Lanka could not make it past the group stage, finishing at the fourth spot in group one with two wins and three losses.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka-South Africa clash, let us look at the form, talking points and key players of the Lankan Lions:

-Sri Lanka tour of India (January 2023):

India won this three-match T20I series by 2-1 to kickstart the home season with a bang. The highlight of this series was once again, a knock of 112* in 51 balls by Suryakumar in the third T20I and some fine all-round performances by Axar Patel. Sri Lanka lost the first T20I by just two runs and then captain's Dasun Shanaka's all-round (56* and 2/4) helped Lanka defend a target of 207 in the second game. However, SL lost the decider clash by 91 runs while chasing 229 runs.

-Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand (April 2023)

Sri Lanka lost this well-fought series by 2-1. The 2022 Asia Cup champions started off by winning in a Super Over with Charith Asalanka scoring the winning runs. However, in the next two matches, Kiwis proved to be a better side while chasing, first chasing 142 runs with nine wickets in hand and then getting to the winning score of 183 runs in the final T20I with four wickets and one ball left.

-Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka (January 2024)

A return to home proved to be game-changing for Sri Lanka, who were struggling for momentum. They won this series by 2-1, starting off with a seven wicket win while chasing 144 runs in the first T20I. However, Zimbabwe made a solid comeback by chasing 174 runs in the second T20I, with Craig Ervine scoring 70 in 54 balls. In the final T20I, Zimbabwe was bundled out for just 82 runs, which Lankans chased down easily.

-Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka (February 2024)

Sri Lanka continued their winning run at home with a 2-1 series win against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka won a nail-biting first T20I by four runs while defending 161 runs against a spirited Afghanistan side, despite Ibrahim Zadran's 67*. Having escaped a loss by a whisker, Sri Lanka came back with a much better performance in the second game, restricting Afghanistan to 115 runs while defending 183 runs. Afghanistan got a consolation series win in the final T20I, preventing Sri Lanka from chasing down 210 runs and leaving them three runs short. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a brilliant 70 in 43 balls in this game.

-Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka (March 2024)

Sri Lanka concluded their T20 WC preparations with a fine 2-1 win over Bangladesh, who have emerged as strong rivals to the Lankan Lions recently. Sri Lanka in the first T20I, prevented Bangladesh from chasing down 207 runs, with Charith Asalanka's knock of 44* in 21 balls, with six sixes being the difference between the teams. In the second T20I, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 53* to help Bangladesh chase down 166, setting up a decider. In the final T20I, Bangladesh fell 28 runs short of 175-run target by Sri Lanka, skittled out for 146 runs. Sri Lanka won the series.

Talking points for Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament:

-Explosive starts by Kusal Mendis being a huge bonus for Sri Lanka.

-Fine form of their top spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

-X-Factor presented by young pacer Matheesha Pathirana, with his slingy, Malinga-like action.

-The return of an experienced, in-form Angelo Mathews to the squad.

-Inconsistent and underwhelming batting returns of Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka since the last T20 WC, scoring just 166 and 216 runs in 10 and 12 innings respectively. Their averages and strike rates (21.60 and 128.57 for Nissanka) and (18.44 and 128.68) does not inspire a lot of confidence.

-Dilshan Madhushanka, who had a breakthrough CWC 2023, has been underwhelming in T20Is since 2023. He has taken eight wickets in eight games at an average of 34.75, economy rate of 10.69 and a strike rate of 19.50. Best figures are 2/45

*Top performers for Sri Lanka since the last T20 WC in 2022:

-Kusal Mendis: 495 runs in 15 matches and innings, at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 150.91, with best score of 86.

-Angelo Matthews: 206 runs in nine matches and seven innings at an average of 51.50, strike rate of 137.33, with one fifty. Best score of 66*. 7 wickets at an average of 21.85 and an economy rate of 8.34, with best figures of 2/9.

-Charith Asalanka: 329 runs in 13 matches at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 143.04, with two fifties. Best score of 69.

-Wanindu Hasaranga: 177 runs in 13 matches and 12 innings at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 170.19, with one half-century and best score of 67. 18 wickets at an average of 20.72 and an economy rate of 7.46, best figures of 4/15.

-Mahesh Theekshana: 13 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 30.00 and an economy rate of 7.06, with best figures of 2/14.

Sri Lanka T20 WC squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

