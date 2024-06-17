T20 WC: Afghanistan coach Trott urges players to play for pride despite Super Eight Qualification during final group game against WI

Castries [Saint Lucia], June 17 : Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against West Indies, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said on Monday that he urged his players to play for their nation's pride, noting that as youngsters, they would have "bitten someone's hand off" to play in a World Cup game against West Indies.

It will be a top-of-the-table clash in Group C between its two undefeated sides, West Indies and Afghanistan on Tuesday. Both have won all of their three games so far and qualified for the Super Eights stage. The winner of this game will top the table and will walk into the Super Eights with winning momentum and positivity.

Speaking about the importance of this dead-rubber game because of their side's qualification to Super Eights already fixed, Trott said in the pre-match press conference, "Well, I said to them, one day when you either, if you look back and you were a youngster and I said you were going to play against the West Indies in St. Lucia in a World Cup, you would have bitten someone's hand or for that opportunity. So do not let this opportunity pass you by just because it is not going to, there is nothing on the line with regards to qualification, does not mean anything."

"Pride playing for your country and your nation. That is why every cricketer is here. And making sure that we do ourselves justice, individually and as a group, but also people proud that have helped us on this journey to get us here. So, there's plenty to play for. And then momentum, as you said, going into the Super 8s," he added.

On the campaign so far, the coach said that the team is where it wanted to be but from Super Eight onwards, it is going to be more important games for them.

Trott was full of praises for the West Indies side, who had won series against England and South Africa before the tournament.

"Well, the West Indies side is very dangerous, we saw the way they played against New Zealand, We saw how they beat South Africa in a series. And they have certainly been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket recently, so we know it is going to be a great test and a great match tomorrow. And I am fully expecting to be a good crowd here supporting the West Indies side and that is what makes World Cups great, is playing in front of great crowds and a good venue like this as well, so we're looking forward to it," he added.

On the wicket at Saint Lucia, which has produced some high scores in this otherwise low-scoring tournament, Trott said that the ball travels a lot further here and there are a lot more boundaries, so there is a value to one's shots.

"So, I think that suits both teams and I am sure the batsman will be licking their lips to get on a wicket where there is a bit of pace. But with a full understanding of this might be the best wicket and then ready for whatever conditions we play on going forward in the Super 8s. We obviously have Barbados and St. Vincent and looking very much forward to that. But at the moment our focus is solely here on this match and getting it right and winning," he added.

On learning from past experiences and heartbreaks of the World Cup, Trott said that it is the most important thing for the team.

"Luckily, we have played some good cricket and things have gone our way, but there is going to be times I know this World Cup where it gets tough and we got to pull through those tough times and those tough little periods of games and it is not going to have be all our way, but I know that this team can do it fully and come out victorious," he added.

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote.

