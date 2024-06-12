T20 WC: Arshdeep's heavy dose of pace helps India restrict USA to 110/8

New York [US], June 12 : Despite Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar's fighting knocks, a scintillating heavy dose of pace from Arshdeep Singh overwhelmed the USA batters as India restricted co-hosts to 110/8 in their Group A match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Arshdeep finished with incredible figures of 4-9 while Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets, conceding 14 runs. For the USA, Steven Taylor slammed 24 while Nitish Kumar played a crucial knock of 27 off 23 balls.

Opted to ball first, Arshdeep Singh gave USA a double blow in the very first over of the game as he removed Shayan Jahangir for a duck and Andries Gous for 2, putting the hosts under pressure with his tough lines and length bowling.

Stand-in captain Aaron Jones then displayed some brilliant shots before falling prey to Hardik Pandya for 11.

After losing three wickets, Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar out in the middle, started the rescue job. Axar Patel then provided his team with a big wicket of well-set batter Steven Taylor for 24. Arshdeep was then brought back into the attack and the pacer removed dangerous batter Nitish for 27, leaving USA tottering at 81/5.

Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh then opened their hands to slam seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah for one four and six, gathering 14 runs. Hardik Pandya bagged his second wicket of the match as he dismissed veteran batter Anderson for 14.

In the last over, USA batters Jasdeep Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk managed to gather 7 runs to take their team's total to 110/8.

Brief score: USA 110/8 (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27; Arshdeep Singh 4-9) vs India.

