T20 WC: Australia batter Matthew Wade reprimanded after argument with umpire, receives demerit point

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 10 : Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision" during a clash against England at the Kensington Oval in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2024.

Wade has been handed an 'official reprimand' and one demerit point.

As per the official statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the incident took place during Australia's Group B match of the T20 World Cup against England in Barbados in which the Aussies won the encounter by 36 runs.

The incident occurred during Australia's innings in the 18th over. Wade played a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler but expected it to be called a 'dead ball' by the umpire. When it wasn't, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision.

The wicket-keeper batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Wade's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Wade confessed the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

"On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge," ICC said in an official statement.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

