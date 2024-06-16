T20 WC: Australia win toss, opt to field against Scotland

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 16 : Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Australia are leading the Group B points table with six points after winning three matches in the ongoing marquee tournament. The Aussies are coming into this match after beating Namibia by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Scotland are holding the third place in the Group B with five points. They are coming into this match after beating Oman by seven wickets.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said that the pitch looked good.

"We would have batted first, looks like a good surface, an opportunity to get a score on the board. We like a challenge like this, you'll have to take on the best teams in the world and come up trumps. We're playing the same team. We've been here before, beaten some good teams, we'll just have to play well and execute our plans," Berrington said.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are out from the playing eleven and Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar have been included in the playing side.

"We are going to bowl first, looks like a good surface. It's just the same like any other WC games, we'll play to win. Two changes - Cummins and Hazlewood are out, Starc and Agar are in, just resting them ahead of the matches coming up," Marsh said.

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar.

