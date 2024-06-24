T20 WC: Australia win toss, put India to bat in must-win Super 8 clash

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 24 : Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field against India in their must-win Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here.

After suffering an unexpected setback against Afghanistan in their previous game, 'Baggy Greens' need to defeat the unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led side. If Australia ends up losing the game, then to qualify for the final four they will need Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan.

After winning the toss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks a belter, it looks lovely. It's a quarter final, looking forward to it, big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now. We got an experienced group, a great staff. Starc comes in for Agar."

India captain Rohit Sharma said during the time of the toss, "We would have fielded first as well, looks a bit sticky. We wanted to chase. We know what exactly we are doing, will try to do our best. I hope it doesn't change much. The overhead conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well, hopefully, another game where we put up a show. Every game matters in this tournament, nothing changes. We are playing the same team."

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor