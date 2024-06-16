Castries [Saint Lucia], June 16 : Following his side's five-wicket win over Scotland in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh said that facing a tough challenge brings the best out of team as a team and the WC will start once again in the Super Eights stage for them as they will be playing all the top nations throughout that phase.

Half-centuries from Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis helped Australia end the group stage unbeaten and defeated Scotland by five wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Saint Lucia on Sunday.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Marsh said, "We spoke about sticking to our game. We spoke as a group to stay really consistent in how we wanted to play. Having already qualified, there was little less pressure on us. Whenever our team is challenged, it brings the best out of us. Today we were challenged and it was a good experience and a good game of cricket. The World Cup kind of starts again now."

Marsh also lauded Scotland's progress over the years to have recorded their best performance in an ICC tournament, saying, "Scotland are a good team, they have improved a lot and we certainly wanted to respect them."

On playing a much hectic schedule in Super Eights, Marsh said, "It's going to be a busy schedule. T20 is a hard format. We are excited for what is to come."

With this win, Australia tops Group B with four wins in four games and eight points. Scotland failed to qualify for the Super Eights, finishing third with two wins, a loss and a no result, giving them five points. Defending champions England have walked into the Super Eights with this big assistance from their arch-rivals, as they also have the same win-loss record and points as Scotland, just the higher net-run-rate.

Coming to the match, Australia put Scotland to bowl first. After losing Michael Jones early, George Munsey (35 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Brandon McMullen (60 in 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put a quickfire 89-run partnership to put Scotland back in the game. A fine knock from skipper Richie Berrington (42* in 30 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Scotland to 180/5 in 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 181 runs, Australia lost some early wickets and were 60/3 at one point. Then, a 80-run partnership between Travis Head (68 in 49 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (59 in 29 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) took Australia to the brink of a win and Tim David (24* in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) applied some fine finishing to get the win with two balls left.

Mark Watt (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

