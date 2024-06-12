North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 12 : Following his side's nine-wicket loss to Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said that a key learning for the team is that they cannot sit back against the "best in the world" and there is a skill gap between them and Australia.

Australia qualified for the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Namibia by 9 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game in the post-match presentation, Erasmus said, "You cannot sit back against the best in the world. The skill gap is there, we tried to close that by fighting fire with fire but we did not do that in this tournament so far. A good side like Australia with their skillset will expose you if you are not mentally there, the conditions were fair and unfortunately, we did not play well enough according to the conditions."

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six), no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs.

Zampa (4/12) was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood (2/18) and Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head (34* in 17 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and David Warner (20 in eight balls with three fours and a six) and skipper Mitchell Marsh (18* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) playing destructive knocks.

Zampa became the 'Player of the Match' for his marvellous spell.

In the Group B, Australia is at the top with three wins in three matches, giving them six points. Namibia is in the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

