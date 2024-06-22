T20 WC: David Warner eyes elusive record ahead of Super 8 clash against Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Seasoned opener David Warner is close to becoming the first Australian player to score 1000 runs in the men's T20 World Cup.

The left-handed opener has dominated the marquee event since making his debut in 2009. Only the Indian stalwart duo of Virat Kohli (1170), Rohit Sharma (1039), and former Sri Lanka batting maestro Mahela Jayawardena (1016) are ahead of him in the scoring chart.

The Australian opener is just 25 runs shy of reaching the 1000-run mark in the T20 World Cup.

The ageless opener was the backbone of Australia's run chase against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Super 8 on Thursday (local time).

Warner gained a lifeline when he was dropped at 5, and he made the most of the extended stay at the crease by making an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries.

While chasing 141 in a rain-affected match, Warner showed his intent from the get-go. He pulled off the reverse and slog sweep to pick up boundaries off Mahedi Hasan.

Warner's onslaught wasn't limited to spinners. He effortlessly picked up boundaries against the pacers as well.

Warner earned praise from his former teammate Ricky Ponting as he continues to peak when his international career is coming to its glorious end.

Ponting feels Warner will be missed more than just the runs he produces with his bat.

"I've said it a few times already, I think he's going to be really hard to replace," Ponting told journalists at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"Not just with the runs but the way he plays the game. Being able to open the batting the way that he has even in Test cricket, a pretty aggressive mindset, puts pressure back on the bowler straight away. That stuff is pretty hard to find," he added.

Warner will be keen to etch his name into the history book in their next game against Afghanistan on Sunday at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

