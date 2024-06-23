T20 WC: England captain Jos Buttler wins toss, elects to bowl against USA in must-win game

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first against the USA in their Super 8 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

In group two, England is in the third position with a win and loss, having lost their previous game against South Africa by seven runs. The USA, on the other hand, have endured two losses and is pretty much out of the contention for semifinals.

Speaking at the time of toss, Buttler said, "We will bowl first. An early morning start will be tacky, that's the reason to bowl. Everyone's good and getting ready, has been a quick turnaround. We had a tough game, the USA have played some tough cricket. We know what we have to do. I think the boys have bowled well, hopefully today's the day. Chris Jordan comes in for Mark Wood."

USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones said, "Wanted to bowl first as well. We are going to go hard, it's a good wicket. We are going to play fearless cricket like always, let's see how it goes. We need to be more disciplined in batting and bowling. Going to come back stronger today (after that loss against West Indies.) Same team as the last game."

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.

