T20 WC: England on verge of elimination, toss for do-or-die clash against Namibia delayed due to rain

Saint George [Antigua and Barbuda], June 15 : England could be on the verge of elimination in the group stage after the toss for their crucial match against Namibia was delayed due to rain on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

It is a do-or-die clash for England as they keep their hopes of making it into the Super 8 alive. They need to win their game and hope that Australia defeat Scotland which would guarantee their spot in the next round.

Before the toss, the rain started to pour in heavily but as of now, it has subdued. Umpire Adrian Holdstock and Langton Rusere along with reserve umpire Nitin Menon inspected the field.

England need to win this game. If the game gets abandoned then they will get a single point. It will take their overall tally to 4 which would be less than Scotland. The Scottish side will automatically qualify for the Super 8 stage.

If England manage to pull out a result in their favour, then Scotland will need to win their game against Australia. Namibia are already out of the race for Super 8 qualification.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Tangeni Lungameni, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor