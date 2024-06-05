T20 WC: England-Scotland match abandoned after rain play spoilsport

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 5 : The 6th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown was washed away after rain played a spoilsport on Tuesday.

Scotland won the toss and decided to bat first against the defending champions England. However, they failed to put up a show after rain played a spoilsport.

George Munsey (41* runs from 31 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Michael Jones (45* runs from 30 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) opened for the Scottish side and showcased a solid performance as they played a 90-run partnership.

After the end of the second ball of the seventh over, the match was stopped due to rain. However, the game was resumed as soon as the rain stopped and it was reduced to a 10-over match.

The two openers controlled the match and smashed against the English bowlers as they propelled Scotland to 90/0 after the end of 10 overs. However, during the inning break rain again disrupted the match and the officials had to abandon the game. It was the first game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 which was washed away.

Currently, England hold the second place in the Group B standings with just one point. Meanwhile, Scotland stand in the third spot with one point.

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (Wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (Wk/C), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

