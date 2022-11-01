T20 WC: England set 180 run target before New Zealand

England posted 179-6 after late hitting from middle the middle order. Skipper Buttler was run out after entertaining 73 off 47 balls. Opener Hales hitsl 40-ball 52 before being stumped. England are currently third and will go back into top two with win.

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in a crunch match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Brisbane on Tuesday. A win for New Zealand at the Gabba will see them become the first team through to the semi-finals, with the Black Caps still in a strong position even if they lose given their net run rate