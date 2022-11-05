T20 WC: Half-century from Nissanka helps Sri Lanka reach 141/8 against England

A half-century from Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a fighting total of 141/8 in their 20 overs against England in their final Group 1, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday.

Nissanka (67 off 45 balls) posted a solid half-century on the board, but barely got support from other Lankan batters. Mark Wood (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Opting to bat first, openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka gave Sri Lanka a solid start.

England got their first wicket after Mendis was dismissed for 18 off 14 while attempting a pull which was caught by Liam Livingstone at deep backward square leg. SL was 39/1 in four overs, courtesy of all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the next batter on the crease. SL crossed the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Sri Lanka was at 54/1, with Nissanka (32*) and Silva (2*).

Pacer Sam Curran intervened to remove de Silva for 9 after the batter holed one out to deep midwicket and was caught by Ben Stokes. Sri Lanka was 72/2.

Charith Asalanka was the next batter to join Mendis.

Halfway through the innings, SL was 80/2, with Nissanka (45*) and Asalanka (5*).

Stokes delivered another jolt to Lankans by sending back Asalanka for 8, with help of Livingstone who took yet another great catch. SL was down three at 84 runs.

Nissanka continued his fine form in the tournament, bringing up his second half-century of the tournament and his ninth overall in 20-over format within just 33 balls. He was joined by hard-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Lankans crossed the 100-run mark in 12.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, Sri Lanka was at 116/3, with Nissanka (66*) and Rajapaksa (13*)

In the 16th over, spinner Adil Rashid put an end to Nissanka's knock of 67 off 45 balls, consisting of two fours and five sixes. Skipper Dasun Shanaka was also dismissed cheaply for 3 by pacer Mark Wood. Half of the Lankan side was in pavillion for 127 runs.

Wanindu Hasaranga was next on crease to help take SL through the remainder of their innings without any damage. Wood also took the scalp of Rajapaksa for 22 off 22 balls while Hasaranga was run out for 9. Theekshana was dismissed for a duck at the final ball of the innings.

SL finished their innings at 141/8 in their 20 overs.

Wood (3/26) was the leading bowler for Sri Lanka. Curran, Rashid, Stokes or Woakes took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: England: 141/8 (Pathum Nissanka 67, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 22, Mark Wood 3/26).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor