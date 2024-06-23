Bridgetown [Barbados], June 23 : Ahead of his side's final Super Eights game against the USA in the ICC T20 World Cup, England batter Harry Brook said that the team is looking to give a "good battering" to their opponents.

England will be taking on the USA in their final Super Eights game at Barbados on Sunday. In the group two, England is in the third position with a win and loss, having lost their previous game against South Africa by seven runs. With South Africa at the top with two wins and West Indies also having a win and a loss in their two games, England has to win this match against the USA to make sure they are in contention for the semis, making the South Africa-West Indies game a knockout match. The USA on the other hand has endured two losses and are pretty much out of the contention for semifinals.

Speaking ahead of the game, Brook said during the pre-match press conference, "We have got to win and then obviously see how we are on net run-rate but the main thing is to definitely get that win. We have played in Barbados quite a lot the past six months so we know the conditions, we know the wind and the pitch as well, so hopefully, we can go out there and give them a good battering."

On whether he and the team has seen some highlights of USA's matches, an opponent they have never faced before, Brook said, "I have not actually seen them play, just a few highlights here and there of their bowlers. But we will do that [watching their videos etc], do our analysis and have a proper look to make sure that we are ready for the game."

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir.

