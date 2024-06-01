T20 World Cup 2024: India Captain Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Against Bangladesh in Warm-Up Match; Kohli Misses Out

New York [US], June 1 : India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their ICC Mens T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to bat in the warm-up match against Bangladesh.



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/ivHxoCo2gt#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/slTc7Q7QBR — BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2024

Today's encounter provides India with an excellent opportunity to practice in conditions similar to those in which they will play three league games against Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States.

Coming off a scratchy series defeat to the USA, Najmul Hossain Shanto's side will be desperate to put the pieces of a winning plan together, while it's a vital, sole warm-up hitout for an India side yearning to lift the T20 World Cup trophy on June 29.

Read Also | "Play freely in T20 format": Sourav Ganguly's advice to Team India for T20 World Cup

Speaking at the time of toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We will bat. Not for any particular reason, conditions here look a bit challenging. Virat has just arrived yesterday, he's going to miss out, the rest are all available and we'll see how to use them. We arrived quite early, so the body clock has adjusted, we just have to see how well we can adjust to these conditions."

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said, "We would have bowled, we'll have to adjust the conditions and I want to know how the bowlers do. The boys have enjoyed themselves so far here, we are going to play with 13 players - Taskin and Mustafizur have been rested."

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor