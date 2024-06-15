T20 WC: India finish group stage with 7 points as match against Canada abandoned due to wet outfield

Florida [USA], June 15 : Rain against play spoilsport in the matches being held in Florida as the game between India and Canada was abandoned due to a wet outfield without a ball bowled at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma-led India and Canada will share a point each after rain did not allow the toss in Florida. The last three matches held in Florida Sri Lanka-Nepal and United States-Ireland were also washed out due to rain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X, confirming that the match between India and Canada has been abandoned.

Now India will head into the Super 8s with 7 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.137, finishing the Group A table at the top. Meanwhile, Canada holds three pints and has already been eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, the toss for Men in Blue's final group stage clash against Canada was delayed due to a wet outfield.

India has already qualified for the Super 8 after clinching three consecutive wins in Group A. They kicked off their campaign by defeating Ireland. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in the second clash and earned a hard-fought win over the co-hosts, the USA.

The USA became the second team to qualify for the Super 8 after their game against Ireland got washed out.

Both teams got a point each, which sealed their qualification for the next round. As a result, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada got knocked out of the race.

Pakistan will conclude their campaign on Sunday against Ireland in Florida.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Canada Squad: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi and Dilpreet Bajwa.

