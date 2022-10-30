T20 WC: India win toss, opt to bat first against South Africa

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Sunday.

India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. Proteas are in the third position with three points and one wins in two matches. Their other game against Zimbabwe produced no result and both teams split points.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "It is a good surface and we know what to expect here. It was a good prep but now it is game-time. We want to come out here and do what we have been doing. Sometimes you can get carried away or your energy is low but you have to stay calm. Axar misses out and Deepak Hooda comes in."

South African skipper Temba Bavuma said at the toss, "Big game for us, have had a good start to the tournament, it is a big opportunity to test our skills against a strong Indian team. We would have probably batted as well, could be slightly tough to bat under lights, but we now need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. The conditions are similar to what we have at home and it is a surface that our pacers can exploit. One change - Shamsi misses out, Ngidi comes in."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

( With inputs from ANI )

