T20 WC: Ireland opt to bowl against Kiwis in crucial Super 12 encounter

Ireland have won the toss and put New Zealand to bat in their Super 12 match of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. A win against Ireland can help them New Zealand to qualify for the semis.

Ireland has done a few good things as well. Andrew Balbirnie and Co. beat England in an earlier match and hence cannot be taken lightly. The two sides have played each other four times in the past in T20Is and the Blackcaps are yet to be defeated by Ireland. Australia is hoping for either New Zealand or England to slip up in their matches. A win for both will leave the defending champions with a big NRR deficit to overcome without the benefit of knowing exactly what to do as England play the last game in this Group.