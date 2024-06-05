T20 WC: Ishan Kishan wishes 'good luck' to Team India ahead of Ireland clash

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Ahead of India's first match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan wished the 'Men in Blue' luck for their upcoming match of the tournament.

India will start their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on Wednesday.

Ishan took to his official Instagram account and said that everyone should get behind the Men in Blues since it's World Cup.

"It's World Cup time again and we must get behind our boys. Good luck to the team and support staff," Ishan wrote on his Instagram story.

Earlier in February, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the contracts for the 2023-24 season, where Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were among the two biggest omissions from the annual player contracts list.

Kishan was snubbed from India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad after his recent sloppy performance.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

