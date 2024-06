T20 WC: Jay Shah presents Suryakumar Yadav with 'Fielder of the Match' award after win over South Africa

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah honoured the star India batter Suryakumar Yadav with the 'Fielder of the Match' award following their win over South Africa by seven runs in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

After Team India's phenomenal win over South Africa in the final match of the marquee event on Saturday, the Men in Blue ended their long drought for an ICC trophy.

The X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the medal ceremony, which takes place after every game in the dressing room.

In the last over of the match, Suryakumar Yadav made a stunning catch on the long-off to remove David Miller from the crease. Miller's dismissal helped India to make a comeback in the game and win the crucial game by seven runs.

The India fielding coach T Dilip praised every player of the team for rising in the final match of the tournament.

"We talk about rising to the occasion in big games, today we didn't just rise, but conquered today. The intensity, the camaraderie, the resilience that we have shown not just today, but throughout the tournament, nothing short of extraordinary stuff," T Dilip said.

"Like Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma keep saying, like a pack of wolves, we hunted every opportunity that came our way, leaving no stone unturned," he added.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿! 🏆 For the much-awaited Fielder of the Match award in the #Final, it is none other than BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah who presented the Fielding Medal! 🥇 - By @RajalArora #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @JayShah — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2024

Recapping the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor