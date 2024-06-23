Kingstown [Saint Vincent], June 23 : Following his side's 21-run win over Australia, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said that the victory is massive for their country and expressed happiness with performances of Gulbadin Naib, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammed Nabi and other stars of the victory.

Australia were left flabbergasted following an inspirational spell from Afghanistan bowlers led by Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq, which sealed a 21-run win for the Asian side in the Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Arnos Vale Ground.

Following the game, Rashid said during the post-match presentation, "Massive win for us as a team and as a nation. It is a great feeling. It is something we missed in the last two years. Happy with the win and super proud of the guys. It was quite important for us that we went back with the same playing eleven."

"We are reading the opposition bowling lineup and selecting eleven accordingly. 140 was a good total on this wicket. We did not finish as well as we should have. The opening partnership gave us best start. On this wicket, anything 130-plus, we were capable of defending it as long as we kept calm and had the belief. That is the beauty of this team, having allrounders and having options."

"The way Gulbadin bowled today - the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started - the wicket of (David) Warner - was also pleasing to see. It is so important for us back home and around the world. I am sure they are proud and would have enjoyed the game (the fans)," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. An 118-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Ibrahim Zadran (51 in 48 balls, with six fours) helped Afghanistan get a fine start.

However, some tight bowling from Australia, including another hat trick by Pat Cummins (3/28) and a fine spell from Adam Zampa (2/28) took Afghanistan to 148/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 32/3 at one point, with a fine spell by Naveen ul Haq (3/20). All-rounder Glenn Maxwell (59 in 41 balls, with six fours and three sixes) held one end steady, but Gulbadin (4/20) took some crucial wickets that put Australia on the backfoot. Australia was skittled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs and faced their first-ever loss to Afghanistan in international cricket.

Naib earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell which included wickets of Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Cummins.

Now with a win and loss, Afghanistan sits at number third in their Group 1 while Australia sits at number two with the same win-loss ratio. Both teams have two points each. If India wins their final Super Eights game against Australia on Monday and Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by a big margin as well, the current 50-over and Test champions would be out of the T20 World Cup.

