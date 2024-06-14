T20 WC: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], June 14 : New Zealand pacer Tim Southee was reprimanded for an ICC Code of Conduct breach during a T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The ICC released an official statement on Friday to announce that Southee was handed an official reprimand. During the clash on Wednesday, Southee was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match."

The incident occurred in the 18th over of New Zealand's innings. After his dismissal, Southee smashed a hand sanitiser dispenser while he was on his way back to the dressing room.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Southee's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

There was no need for a formal hearing, as Southee admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, third umpire Richard Illingworth, and fourth umpire Michael Gough levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

New Zealand crashed out of the Super 8 stage after they suffered a loss against the West Indies and Afghanistan won their game against Papua New Guinea.

Recapping the match, Sherfane Rutherford (68* runs from 39 balls, 2 fours and 6 sixes) was the standout batter for the Windies. His stupendous knock powered the Caribbeans to a total of 149/9 in the first inning. He played at a strike rate of 174.36. Nicholas Pooran (17 runs from 12 balls, 3 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning as he helped Rutherford add runs to the scoreboard.

Trent Boult picked up three wickets for the Kiwis and led the bowling attack. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, New Zealand batters struggled in front of the Caribbean bowling attack and conceded a 13-run defeat even after fighting till the end. Glenn Phillips (40 runs from 33 balls, 3 fours, and 2 sixes) was the only standout batter for the Kiwis, but it was not enough for them to help them win the match.

Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack as he picked up four wickets in his spell. Gudakesh Motie also bagged three wickets in his four-over spell. Sherfane Rutherford was named the Player of the Match.

